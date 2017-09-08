Nearly a million people enter Iran's labor market

2017-09-08 | www.trend.az

Tehran, Iran, September 5

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

In the first three months of the current fiscal year (since March 21), 920,000 people entered the labor market in Iran, government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said at a press conference.

So far into this year, the government has created 703,000 jobs, the spokesman noted, Trend's correspondent reported from the presser September 5.

According to the standards of International Labour Organization (ILO), the unemployment situation in Iran is critical, Head of the Centre for Strategic Information and Statistics of Iran’s Ministry of Cooperative, Labor and Social Welfare Nematollah Mirfalah Nasiri said August 28.

Nasiri added that unemployment will reach a crisis when the unemployment in the youth age group in a country becomes more than double the general unemployment rate.

"The unemployment rate of the young population, which includes citizens aged 15 to 29, is announced to be 25.9 percent by the end of 2016, while the unemployment rate of the total working age population in the 12 months ending in 2016 has been 12.4 percent," said the official.

According to Mirfalah Nassiri, the International Labour Organization has left the definition of the youth age group at the discretion of the countries, but this organization itself defines the youth age group between 15 and 24 years old.

On 13 March 2016, at the same time as the initial results of the population census of 2016 were published, Omid Ali Parsa, the head of the Statistical Center of Iran, announced that half of the active population in Iran between 2011-2016 were unemployed.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani said on August 26 that the government is to spare no efforts to tackle unemployment through annual creation of over 900,000 job opportunities.

Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.