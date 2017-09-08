Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan railway companies ink memo to operate ferries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Ukrainian Railways PJSC, Georgian Railway LLC and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Ukrainian Railways said in a message Sept. 8.

The sides will jointly operate regular train ferry service for development of freight traffic along the EU-Ukraine-Black Sea-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Caspian Sea-Asia route with the use of ferries of Ukrainian Railways PJSC.

The memorandum was signed in Odessa by Evgeny Kravtsov, head of Ukrainian Railways PJSC, Mamuka Bakhtadze, director general and chairman of the Board of Directors at Georgian Railway LLC, and Javid Gurbanov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, during the 2nd High Level International Transport Conference titled “Integrated Transport Corridors in Europe – Asia Connection.”

The memorandum envisages creation of a joint venture for operating ferries of Ukrainian Railways PJSC for development of the Baltic Sea-Black Sea-Caspian Sea route.

“Partnership with our colleagues from Georgia opens up new prospects for implementation of this project,” Kravtsov said. “In order to ensure competitive transportations, it is necessary to create not only a modern system of rail freight transportation, but also carry out complex work with help of ferry crossings and establish close cooperation between railway companies. Creation of a joint venture for operating ferries will contribute to this.”