Azerbaijani banks sell less US dollars

2017-09-08 20:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

In January-July 2017, Azerbaijani banks sold $764.7 million, which is 2.6 times less than in the same period last year, according to a report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

For the seven months of this year, customers of banks purchased 12.09 million pounds, 158.63 million euros and 1.37 billion rubles in cash.

A similar situation was observed with the purchase of US dollars by banks. During the same period, banks purchased $829.11 million, which is 2.2 times less than in January-July 2016.

For the seven months of this year, banks purchased 3.75 million pounds, 114.93 million euros and 7.48 billion Russian rubles.

There are 31 banks, including two state-owned ones, in Azerbaijan.