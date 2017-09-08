Azerbaijani company joins TCITR Consortium

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s ADY Container has become a member of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCITR) Consortium, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC said in a message Sept. 8.

A decision on ADY Container’s joining TCITR Consortium was made during a meeting of the founders of the TCITR International Association in Odessa, Ukraine.

The meeting participants spoke about the intensive development and future prospects of the TCITR.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and then through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.