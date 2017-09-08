Azerbaijani company joins TCITR Consortium

2017-09-08 21:28 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8
By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:
Azerbaijan’s ADY Container has become a member of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCITR) Consortium, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC said in a message Sept. 8.
A decision on ADY Container’s joining TCITR Consortium was made during a meeting of the founders of the TCITR International Association in Odessa, Ukraine.
The meeting participants spoke about the intensive development and future prospects of the TCITR.
The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and then through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.