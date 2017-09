Firefighters extinguish oil pipeline fire in southwestern Iran

2017-09-08 23:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 8

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian firefighters in southwestern province of Khouzestan have extinguished a huge fire at a major oil pipeline a couple of hours after the incident took place on Friday at 20:23 local time (GMT+4:30).

According to local media reports, no casualties have been reported so far.

The main cause of the incident has not been announced and the provincial authorities are probing into the incident