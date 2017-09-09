At least one dead after car explodes in central Kiev

2017-09-09 00:31 | www.trend.az | 1

A car exploded in central Kiev on Friday, killing at least one person, local media reported citing Ukraine's emergencies services, Sputnik reported.

The incident occurred between the streets of Basseynaya and Bolshaya Vasilkovskaya in the center of the Ukrainian capital. The car was completely destroyed as a result of the blast, according to local media.

Spokesman of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs Artyom Shevchenko said that an explosive device mounted inside the car caused the explosion, adding that the killed man was the citizen of Georgia.

​Shevchenko explained that the deceased man, Timur Mahuri, was known to the security services and was associated with the criminal sphere. Mahuri was sentenced in Ukraine earier in the year for illegal handling of weapons, he added.

The spokesman said that a total of three people were inside the exploded car. Apart from Mahuri there were a woman and a child. While the child hasn't reciedved any injuries, the woman has been hospitalized with wounds.

Eyewitnesses said that another car was damaged by the blast

​"The explosion was very powerfulul, we were in the line of cars behind the one that had exploded and were hit with a shock wave," a correspondent of the TV channel, who happened to be on the scene, said, adding that a man and a child were in the car apart from the woman.

Zoryan Shkiryak, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said that the child who was in the explosion zone, was not injured.

The investigation into the incident is underway.