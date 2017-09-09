Hurricane Jose gets 4 category, moving to the Caribbean where Irma is raging

2017-09-09 01:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Jose has evolved into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center which used a "hunter" plane to assess the storm's power, Sputnik reported.

The hurricane is some 700 kilometers to the south-east of the Northern Leewad Islands. Its maximum sustained winds reach 240 kilometers per hour. The storm is moving to the Caribbean, where Irma Hurricane has been already raging.

Earlier it was forecast that Jose would veer to the north after heading to the Caribbean.

As for Irma, it is expected to make a landfall in the United States and devastate the country, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.