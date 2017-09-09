Tillerson headed to London next week for talks on North Korea, Libya

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit London next week for UK-hosted talks on North Korea and Libya, the State Department said in a press release, Sputnik reported.

"Tillerson will travel to London from September 13 through September 14 for UK-hosted meetings on DPRK [North Korea] and Libya," the release said on Friday.

Earlier, the Secretary of State said that the United States will respond to North Korea's recent nuclear test.

On Wednesday, the text of the US draft resolution as a response to the North Korean latest nuclear test was revealed by media. Washington asks the UN Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea and block the assets of the country's leader Kim Jong Un after the most recent nuclear test.