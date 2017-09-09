US approves big Bahrain arms deal including F-16 aircraft, TOW missiles

2017-09-09 06:06 | www.trend.az | 2

The US State Department approved more than $3.8 billion in military sales to the government of Bahrain, which includes F-16 aircraft upgrades, TOW missiles and patrol boats, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release, Sputnik reported.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Bahrain for F-16V aircraft with support," the release said on Friday. "The estimated cost is $2.785 billion."

The arms sales also include an upgrade of Bahrain’s Lockheed Martin F-16 jets estimated at a total cost of $1.082 billion, the release stated.

Other sales include $27 million for TOW missiles and $60.25 million for 35 Meter Fast Patrol Boats, the release added.

The arms sales are meant to enhance Bahrain’s capability to deter regional threats and strengthen its homeland defenses, the release stated.