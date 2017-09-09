US presses for UNSC vote on North Korea sanctions this Monday

The United States will call a UN Security Council meeting this Monday to vote on a new draft resolution that seeks to tighten sanctions on North Korea, the country’s mission to the UN said Friday, Sputnik reported.

"This evening, the United States informed the UN Security Council that it intends to call a meeting to vote on a draft resolution to establish additional sanctions on North Korea on Monday, September 11," the statement read.

The draft was circulated among Security Council members on Wednesday. Washington wants to put more pressure on the North, which carried out its sixth nuclear test last Sunday, by imposing an oil embargo and freezing assets of the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.