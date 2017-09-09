PET chips export damaging Iran’s carpet industry

2017-09-09 09:10 | www.trend.az | 2

Tehran, Iran, September 6

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

The export of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) chips abroad continues to be the biggest problem for Iran’s PET polyester carpets, according to the chairman of board of directors at Sadaf Termeh Fiber.

"The Chinese buy PET chips from Iranian market and shortage of supply ensues," Behnam Ebrahimi, the chairman of board of directors at Sadaf Termeh Fiber told Trend September 6.

"Things get better once in a while, but a few months later it starts all over again, and we are unable to find the material at the price we want, as it gets exported," he explained.

The production of carpets from PET chips is a green industry. PET chips are bottles and similar packaging objects that are ground and prepared to be reused to make carpets and some other products.

The export of PET chips deals a harsh blow to the country’s labor market as well, according to Ebrahimi, whose holding has created 300 job opportunities directly and 1200 more indirectly.

Iran has a quality carpet industry, backed by an opulent petrochemical industry, thanks to its rich oil and gas reserves.

Iranian carpet producers hold markets in Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, and India.