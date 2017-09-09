Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Tajikistan

2017-09-09 09:17 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my cordial congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Tajikistan - Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“Azerbaijan-Tajikistan friendship has rich traditions. I believe that a high level of our current inter-governmental relations will always be a solid foundation for deepening the bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Tajikistan peace and prosperity,” added the Azerbaijani president.