NY Attorney’s Office files motion to arrest Turkish ex-minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

New York County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to arrest the former Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan, Turkish media report Sept. 9.

The Attorney’s Office also filed another motion to arrest the former head of Turkey’s Halkbank Suleyman Aslan.

Both are accused of supporting development of Iran’s economy and creating illegal funds for money laundering.

