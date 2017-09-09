South Pars field’s huge contribution to Iranian gas exports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 7

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iran’s gas exports have recently witnessed a major surge after the country increased its gas output from the South Pars field by 25 billion cubic meters in the second half of the last fiscal year.

Mehdi Jamshidi Dana, a senior official with National Iranian Gas Company, has said the country’s gas exports over the first five months of the current fiscal year (started March 20) have hiked by 64 percent year-on-year, reaching 5 billion cubic meters.

While the output of South Pars increased by 25 billion cubic meters over the last fiscal year compared to the preceding year to reach 155 billion cubic meters, second half of the year accounted for the lion’s share of the huge surge in production level.

Back on April 16, President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated $20 billion worth of energy projects in the city of Asalouyeh in Bushehr Province, bringing five phases of the South Pars gas field, four petrochemical projects, as well as the South Pars oil layer on stream.

South Pars is part of a huge offshore field, shared with Qatar in the Persian Gulf. The field is estimated to hold about 8 percent of the world’s natural gas reserves.

The country also considerably increased the amount of its gas supply to power plants and large industrial units in the five-month period.

Iraq and Turkey are among the major gas customers of Iran. The Islamic Republic earlier on June 22 launched the export of seven million cubic meters of gas per day to the Arab country.

Iran and Iraq had earlier concluded two agreements on exporting gas. The first agreement envisages gas export to Baghdad and the second one obliges Iran to export gas to Iraqi city of Basra through a pipeline crossing Shalamcheh City. Iran’s gas is expected to be used in power generation in Iraq.

Turkey’s gas imports from Iran in the first half of 2017 increased by 23 percent, hitting 4.7 billion cubic meters.

According to Jamshidi Dana, Iran’s gas supply to the domestic power plants in the five-month period also increased by 5 percent to stand at 33 billion cubic meters. Meanwhile, Iranian industrial sector saw an increase of 3.5 percent in its gas input, receiving 15 billion cubic meters of gas in the mentioned period.

The supplies of the South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) in the five-month period also increased by 16 percent reaching 54 billion cubic meters. According to Masoud Hassani, the head of SPGC, the South Pars gas field accounted for 65 percent of the gas consumed in the country in this period.

Iran refined about 205 billion cubic meters of gas over the last fiscal year. The country’s gas imports over the last year stood at six billion cubic meters and its exports hit nine billion cubic meters.