President Aliyev congratulates North Korea’s supreme leader

2017-09-09 11:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Kim Jong-un, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea, supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, supreme commander of the Korean People's Army.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Day of the Foundation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea peace and prosperity,” he added.