Turkmenistan preparing for heating season

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan has completed preparations to ensure the smooth provision of natural gas to consumers in autumn-winter season, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Maksat Babayev said at a government meeting.

In total, 930,210 households as well as 5,424 industrial and social enterprises are supplied with natural gas on a contractual basis, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

“The country's settlements are provided with natural and liquefied gas. Work is being quickly carried out to install gas meters in new households and residential complexes,” according to Neutral Turkmenistan.

The technical condition of home appliances is being controlled in offices, schools, kindergartens and hospitals, and their safe use is ensured, reads the report.

It is also reported that Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pointed to the necessity to carefully and rationally use natural gas.