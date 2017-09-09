AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-09-09 12:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.700925 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Aug. 28

1.7009

Sept. 4

-

Aug. 29

1.7009

Sept. 5

1.7010

Aug. 30

1.7010

Sept. 6

1.7009

Aug. 31

1.7010

Sept. 7

1.7009

Sept. 1

-

Sept. 8

1.7009

Average weekly

1.70095

Average weekly

1.700925

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0275 manats or 1.358 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.033125 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Aug. 28

2.0276

Sept. 4

-

Aug. 29

2.0367

Sept. 5

2.0251

Aug. 30

2.0367

Sept. 6

2.0265

Aug. 31

2.0204

Sept. 7

2.0283

Sept. 1

-

Sept. 8

2.0526

Average weekly

2.03035

Average weekly

2.033125

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0005 (1.7007 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.029625 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Aug. 28

0.029

Sept. 4

-

Aug. 29

0.0291

Sept. 5

0.0294

Aug. 30

0.0289

Sept. 6

0.0295

Aug. 31

0.0291

Sept. 7

0.0297

Sept. 1

-

Sept. 8

0.0299

Average weekly

0.029025

Average weekly

0.029625

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0043 manats or 0.8666 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.49695 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Aug. 28

0.4939

Sept. 4

-

Aug. 29

0.4921

Sept. 5

0.4962

Aug. 30

0.4932

Sept. 6

0.4949

Aug. 31

0.4922

Sept. 7

0.4962

Sept. 1

-

Sept. 8

0.5005

Average weekly

0.49285

Average weekly

0.49695

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 11.8833 manats or by 0.5227 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2276.4053 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 28

2186.1668

Sept. 4

-

Aug. 29

2239.3624

Sept. 5

2273.2759

Aug. 30

2243.0237

Sept. 6

2271.6370

Aug. 31

2225.7585

Sept. 7

2275.5491

Sept. 1

-

Sept. 8

2285.1592

Average weekly

2223.57785

Average weekly

2276.4053

