Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.700925 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Aug. 28
|
1.7009
|
Sept. 4
|
-
|
Aug. 29
|
1.7009
|
Sept. 5
|
1.7010
|
Aug. 30
|
1.7010
|
Sept. 6
|
1.7009
|
Aug. 31
|
1.7010
|
Sept. 7
|
1.7009
|
Sept. 1
|
-
|
Sept. 8
|
1.7009
|
Average weekly
|
1.70095
|
Average weekly
|
1.700925
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0275 manats or 1.358 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.033125 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Aug. 28
|
2.0276
|
Sept. 4
|
-
|
Aug. 29
|
2.0367
|
Sept. 5
|
2.0251
|
Aug. 30
|
2.0367
|
Sept. 6
|
2.0265
|
Aug. 31
|
2.0204
|
Sept. 7
|
2.0283
|
Sept. 1
|
-
|
Sept. 8
|
2.0526
|
Average weekly
|
2.03035
|
Average weekly
|
2.033125
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0005 (1.7007 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.029625 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Aug. 28
|
0.029
|
Sept. 4
|
-
|
Aug. 29
|
0.0291
|
Sept. 5
|
0.0294
|
Aug. 30
|
0.0289
|
Sept. 6
|
0.0295
|
Aug. 31
|
0.0291
|
Sept. 7
|
0.0297
|
Sept. 1
|
-
|
Sept. 8
|
0.0299
|
Average weekly
|
0.029025
|
Average weekly
|
0.029625
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0043 manats or 0.8666 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.49695 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Aug. 28
|
0.4939
|
Sept. 4
|
-
|
Aug. 29
|
0.4921
|
Sept. 5
|
0.4962
|
Aug. 30
|
0.4932
|
Sept. 6
|
0.4949
|
Aug. 31
|
0.4922
|
Sept. 7
|
0.4962
|
Sept. 1
|
-
|
Sept. 8
|
0.5005
|
Average weekly
|
0.49285
|
Average weekly
|
0.49695
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 11.8833 manats or by 0.5227 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2276.4053 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 28
|
2186.1668
|
Sept. 4
|
-
|
Aug. 29
|
2239.3624
|
Sept. 5
|
2273.2759
|
Aug. 30
|
2243.0237
|
Sept. 6
|
2271.6370
|
Aug. 31
|
2225.7585
|
Sept. 7
|
2275.5491
|
Sept. 1
|
-
|
Sept. 8
|
2285.1592
|
Average weekly
|
2223.57785
|
Average weekly
|
2276.4053