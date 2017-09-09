Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-09-09 12:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.700925 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 28 1.7009 Sept. 4 - Aug. 29 1.7009 Sept. 5 1.7010 Aug. 30 1.7010 Sept. 6 1.7009 Aug. 31 1.7010 Sept. 7 1.7009 Sept. 1 - Sept. 8 1.7009 Average weekly 1.70095 Average weekly 1.700925

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0275 manats or 1.358 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.033125 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 28 2.0276 Sept. 4 - Aug. 29 2.0367 Sept. 5 2.0251 Aug. 30 2.0367 Sept. 6 2.0265 Aug. 31 2.0204 Sept. 7 2.0283 Sept. 1 - Sept. 8 2.0526 Average weekly 2.03035 Average weekly 2.033125

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0005 (1.7007 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.029625 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Aug. 28 0.029 Sept. 4 - Aug. 29 0.0291 Sept. 5 0.0294 Aug. 30 0.0289 Sept. 6 0.0295 Aug. 31 0.0291 Sept. 7 0.0297 Sept. 1 - Sept. 8 0.0299 Average weekly 0.029025 Average weekly 0.029625

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0043 manats or 0.8666 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.49695 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Aug. 28 0.4939 Sept. 4 - Aug. 29 0.4921 Sept. 5 0.4962 Aug. 30 0.4932 Sept. 6 0.4949 Aug. 31 0.4922 Sept. 7 0.4962 Sept. 1 - Sept. 8 0.5005 Average weekly 0.49285 Average weekly 0.49695

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 11.8833 manats or by 0.5227 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2276.4053 manats.