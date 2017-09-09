Turkmenistan outlines priorities at forthcoming UNGA session

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A report on preparation for the 72nd Regular Session of the UN General Assembly was heard at a meeting of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

Turkmen deputy prime minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov outlined the country’s priority positions, which will be presented in New York. Support for peace, security and stability has been defined as key vector of Turkmenistan’s activities during the forthcoming event.

In particular, Turkmenistan advocates boosting multilateral partnership in order to execute the Ashgabat Declaration adopted following the High-Level United Nations-Central Asia Dialogue on implementing the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia.

In addition, Turkmenistan assigns an important role to preventive diplomacy and attaches great importance to the activities of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, located in Ashgabat.

“During the forthcoming session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmenistan defined building up international economic cooperation as one of the important directions of its foreign policy,” said the report.

For this purpose, priority will be given to the development of energy, as well as transport and communication systems.

“During the regular session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmenistan will also actively participate in international efforts to address critical issues of environmental protection, water resources management, preventing and mitigating the consequences of natural and man-made disasters,” the report noted.