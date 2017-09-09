Azerbaijani oil prices for Sept. 4-8

2017-09-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $55.94 per barrel on Sept. 4-8 or $1.95 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $56.62 per barrel, while the lowest price was $54.55 per barrel, during the reported period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $51.52 per barrel on Sept. 4-8 or $1.62 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $52.22 per barrel and the lowest price was $50.36 per barrel on Sept. 4-8.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $53.92 per barrel on Sept. 4-8 or $1.57 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $54.7 per barrel and the lowest price was $52.66 during the reporting period.