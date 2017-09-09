Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Mexican president

2017-09-09 14:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to President of the United Mexican States Enrique Pena Nieto.

“We have been deeply saddened by the news of a strong quake that hit your country, claiming heavy casualties and damage,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Mexico, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery,” the president added.