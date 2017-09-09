Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kazakhstan for OIC Science and Technology Summit (PHOTO)

2017-09-09 14:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan for a working visit to attend the First Science and Technology Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

A ceremonial guard of honor was set up for the Azerbaijani president at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana.

The head of state was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dosayev and other officials.