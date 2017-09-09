Iran’s Rouhani leaves for OIC Science and Technology Summit in Astana

2017-09-09 14:50 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has left Tehran for Astana, Kazakhstan, to attend the First Science and Technology Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to media reports, President Rouhani is expected to deliver a speech during the Science and Technology Summit.

Hesamoddin Ashna, a cultural advisor to the Iranian president, earlier said that Rouhani will discuss the issue of Rohingya Muslims during the summit.

“The president’s upcoming visit to Astana is not only aimed at expansion of cooperation in science and technology among Muslim countries, but he also seeks to unite the Ummah [Islamic community] to help Myanmar Muslims.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), founded on Sept. 25, 1969, is the largest and most influential official Muslim governmental international organization, bringing together 57 countries.

The two-day summit is scheduled to take place on September 10-11 in Astana.