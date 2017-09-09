World Bank vice-president due in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Cyril Muller, World Bank vice-president for Europe and Central Asia, will visit Baku on Sept. 18-19, the WB Baku Office has told Trend.

Muller is expected to participate in an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's joining the World Bank, to be held Sept. 19, and also hold a series of meetings at high level.

Azerbaijan joined the WB Group in 1992. Currently 10 projects are being implemented in the country with participation of the WB Group.