Turkey, Kazakhstan eye to increase trade turnover: Erdogan

2017-09-09 16:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to Kazakhstan.

He noted that Kazakhstan is one of the important strategic partners of Turkey, according to a message from Turkish presidential office.

“At present, annual trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan amounts to $2 billion. We intend to increase trade turnover up to $5 billion,” Erdogan said.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Kazakhstan were established on March 2, 1992.

