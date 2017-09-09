Concept of administrative reform approved in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 9

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Activity of over 100 bodies of state and economic management will be reconsidered in Uzbekistan during reforming the state administration system, according to the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev “On approval of concept of administrative reform in Uzbekistan” published in the country’s media.

The planned administrative reform aims to create effective and transparent state administration system that provides reliable protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms, increase of Uzbekistan’s competitiveness in the international arena, which can ensure full execution of the planned reforms.

The “road map”, which envisages holding of more than 40 specific events for the practical implementation of the concept of administrative reform, has been also approved by the decree.

In addition, commission for the implementation of the concept and working groups for the preparation of proposals for radical reformation of the Uzbek state administration system have been created.