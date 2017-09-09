Iran exports over 752,000 tons of metal products through ports

2017-09-09 17:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 3

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The Islamic Republic of Iran exported 752,555 tons of metal products through 20 ports across the country over the last Iranian calendar month ending August 22.

According to the latest data available on the website of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, the country loaded and unloaded 948,437 tons of metal products at its ports in the one-month period, indicating a 29.96 percent increase year-on-year.

In the meantime, the country imported 195,882 tons of metal products through the organization’s ports.

Iranian ports saw loading and unloading of a total of 13 million tons of various goods and commodities, including oil and food products in the mentioned period.