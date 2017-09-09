Volume of freight transit through Iran soars by 24%

2017-09-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 4

By Khalid kazimov – Trend:

The volume of goods in transit through the Iranian borders surpassed 4.18 million tons over the first five months of the current calendar year (starting March 20).

According to the latest report by Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO), the figure has increased by 24 percent year on year.

Oil products accounted for 1.229 million tons of the total freight transported through Iranian borders.

In the meantime, 2.789 million tons of non-oil products including car parts, food products and textile were shipped.

Shahid Rajaee Port in southern province of Hormozgan ranked first as the busiest among the 32 border check points in the country.