Azerbaijan's pavilion at EXPO 2017 Astana awarded silver medal (PHOTO)

2017-09-09 21:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan`s pavilion at the EXPO 2017 international exhibition in Astana has been awarded a silver medal in the nomination of exhibition design in the category of the pavilions of the participants with an area between 400 sq.m and 700 sq.m.

In this category of the pavilions in the nomination of exhibition design a ‘bronze’ has been awarded to the Principality of Monaco, ‘gold’ to Qatar. For a full development of the theme EXPO-2017, the Swiss Confederation has been awarded with a ‘gold’, Hungary with a ‘silver’ and India with a ‘bronze’ award. The Public Relations Department of the EXPO 2017 said in the message on Sept.10.

The BIE, traditionally, has awarded medals to the organization, people and pavilions of the participating countries for the extraordinary efforts of making the mega and unique event, EXPO-2017. Thus, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been awarded with the first "Gold medal" in the appreciation of his personal participation in the EXPO-2017 and for the success of the Exhibition.

The second "Gold medal" has been awarded to the International Participants of EXPO-2017 for the organized performance of tasks, for cooperation and support for the successful holding of the event.

The first "Medal of honor of BIE" has been awarded to Akhmetzhan Yessimov, represented by JSC "NC "Astana "EXPO-2017" for his continuous assistance and support to all participants of the Exhibition, tireless dedication of all employees of the company and demonstration of a high-level professionality. The second "Medal of honor of BIE" has been awarded to the city of Astana for its outstanding ability to integrate the EXPO-2017 Exhibition both in the strategic vision and in the daily life of the city.

Being the backbone of the event and embodying the spirit of solidarity and cooperation, the volunteers EXPO-2017 took a special place at the Exhibition and, therefore, have been awarded with the first certificate of the BIE.

The second certificate of the BIE has been awarded to the public relations services that informed the whole world about the values and the message of the Exhibition in Astana.

In addition, the International jury of 9 experts in the field of exhibitions, architecture and international exhibitions selected winners among the pavilions of participating countries at EXPO 2017. The awards were given in two categories: exhibition design and the development of the theme of the exhibition.

Among the joint pavilions in the category of Exhibition Design, the Latin America Plaza has won a ‘bronze’ award, the Plaza Pacific a ‘silver’ and the Caribbean Community Plaza a ‘gold’ award. In the category of development of the theme of the Exhibition Ukraine was awarded with a ‘bronze’, the Republic of Ghana with a ‘silver’ and the Republic of Tajikistan with ‘gold’ award.

Among the pavilions with an area of less than 400 sq.m in the category of Exhibition Design, Latvia has won a ‘bronze’ award, the Slovak Republic has been awarded with ‘silver’ and the Republic of Poland has taken a ‘gold’ award. The theme of the Exhibition has been fully developed in the pavilion of Finland. Singapore has been awarded with ‘silver’ and the Czech Republic with a ‘bronze’ award.

In the category of the pavilions of the participants with an area between 400 sq.m and 700 sq.m in the nomination of exhibition design a ‘bronze’ has been awarded to the Principality of Monaco, a ‘silver’ to Azerbaijan and a ‘gold’ to Qatar. For a full development of the theme EXPO-2017, the Swiss Confederation has been awarded with a ‘gold’, Hungary with a ‘silver’ and India with a ‘bronze’ award.

Among the pavilions with an area of more than 700 sq.m in the nomination of exhibition design, the Republic of Korea has been awarded with a ‘bronze’, the UK with a ‘silver’ and the Russian Federation has been awarded with a ‘gold’ award. In the category of the development of the theme of the Exhibition, France has won a ‘bronze’, the People's Republic of China a ‘silver’ and the Federal Republic of Germany a ‘gold’ award.

Furthermore, Expo 2017 BIE-Cosmos Prize has been awarded to the National University of Lesotho. Jointly awarded by the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE), the Expo '90 Foundation and Expo 2017 Astana, this year's edition of the BIE Cosmos Prize was open to the not-for-profit projects citizen and group initiatives working in the area of "Future Energy ", the theme of Expo 2017.

The awarding ceremony has become the tradition from the first World Exhibition, held in London in 1851. The purpose of the award is to inspire participants to continue implementation of the projects on the theme of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 "Future Energy", as well as to promote unique ideas related to the theme of energy.