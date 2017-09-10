PKK terrorists kill businessman in Turkey's Siirt

PKK terrorists killed a businessman in southeastern Siirt late Saturday, according to security sources.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media said 62-year-old businessman, Mehmet Salih Arslan, was shot by PKK terrorists in front of his home in the Kemerli village of Siirt province's Eruh district.

Arslan was critically wounded as a result of the attack and was taken to Siirt State Hospital, however, succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, the sources said.

The sources added that Arslan was threatened by PKK terrorists and they kidnapped his son.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.

Kaynak: AA