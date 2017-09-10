TANAP’s Lot 3 can be completed earlier than planned

2017-09-10 08:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

It is planned to complete the Lot 3 of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project one month earlier than the official completion date, Mustafa Kopuz, Project Manager of TANAP Project's Lot 3, told Trend Sept.8.

The $565 million worth Lot 3 of TANAP project is being implemented by Turkey’s Tekfen Construction.

Kopuz noted that currently, the project is on 95 percent completion.

Lot 3 of TANAP project envisages construction of the pipeline from Sivas to Eskisehir in Turkey. The official completion date of this project is December 25, 2017.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The project’s total cost is estimated at $8.6 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn