Ilham Aliyev meets with chairman of presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Astana (PHOTO)

2017-09-10 13:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic in Astana Sept. 10.