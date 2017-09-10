Rouhani talks energy, trade, terrorism with leaders in Astana

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 10

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who is in the Kazakh capital, Astana, to attend the first summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on science and technology, has conferred with the leaders of several countries.

President Rouhani elaborated on cooperation on energy sphere and oil market, expansion of economic and banking ties as well as unity among Muslims and fight against terrorism during his address to the OIC summit at the meetings with the leaders.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), founded on Sept. 25, 1969, is the largest and most influential official Muslim governmental international organization, bringing together 57 countries. The two-day summit is taking place on September 10-11.

Unity among Muslims

Addressing the (OIC) summit on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani called for unity and cooperation among Muslim countries in order to eliminate violence and establish permanent peace in the world.

“We have all reached a consensus that the Muslim world is a crucial and effective part of the system of the universe, and its capability, progress and stability leads to global capability, progress and stability,” the official website of President Rouhani quoted him as saying.

He also said that the Islamic countries should create political, cultural and economic grounds for attracting the modern science and technologies.

Uzbekistan

Conferring with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the sidelines of the meeting, the Iranian president touched upon the trade ties between the two countries and said the Islamic Republic is the shortest path for Uzbek merchants to reach the Persian Gulf and international waters.

President Rouhani also expressed his interest in widening mutual trade ties between the two countries and said Iran welcomes Uzbek investors to do business in the Islamic Republic.

President Rouhani also said that the way for strengthening cooperation in the spheres of energy as well as science and research between the two countries has been paved.

Hassan Rouhani also added that Iran is capable of providing Uzbekistan with energy.

The Iranian president went on to speak about banking ties and said expansion of cooperation in banking sector would contribute to boosting the two countries bilateral trade.

The sides also discussed the need for serious fight against terrorism and extremism with Hassan Rouhani warning against the spreading threat of the terrorism in the region.

Rouhani further expressed readiness for cooperation with the Central Asian countries in fight against terrorism and extremism.

Kazakhstan

Hassan Rouhani speaking at a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, said that Tehran welcomes expansion of bilateral ties with Astana.

The two presidents underlined the strong will of their countries to broaden the existing ties in various spheres including economy, transportation and energy.

The two sides also urged for making efforts aimed at improving the situation of oil market.

Venezuela

At a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Iranian counterpart said that it is necessary to continue talks among the oil exporting countries.

Rouhani said that OPEC and non-OPEC countries in particular Venezuela have made efforts for reducing oil production and balancing the prices which have yield positive results.

Rouhani further urged the OPEC and non-OPEC producers to continue such efforts.

Turkey

President Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met on Saturday evening to exchange views on expansion of bilateral ties.

During the meeting, President Rouhani said that facilitating banking ties would help the two neighboring countries to boost the level of bilateral trade to $30 billion.

The two presidents touched upon the situation of Rohingya Muslims, with Hassan Rouhani urging for the cessation of violence there.

The Iranian president further said that his country is ready to dispatch humanitarian aid to the crisis zones.

In his turn, the Turkish president also said that the officials of Myanmar should immediately stop the violence against Muslims.

In a separate meeting on Sunday, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest on the sidelines of the OIC meeting.