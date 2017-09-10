Azerbaijani President: We resolutely condemn massacre and mass violence against Muslims in Myanmar

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said his country fiercely condemns massacre and mass violence against Muslims in Myanmar.

“Azerbaijan is making a considerable contribution to Islamic solidarity. We are actively fighting against Islamophobia in different parts of the world,” he told the First Summit on Science and Technology of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Astana.

“We resolutely condemn crimes against Muslims, particularly recent massacre and mass violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. We urge international organizations, world community, political and religious leaders to take necessary steps to prevent what is happening in Myanmar.”

“By the way, I would like to note that on September 8 Azerbaijan sent humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees – 100 tons of food,” President Ilham Aliyev added.