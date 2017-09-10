Six killed, two mssing as heavy rains hit central Italy

2017-09-10 23:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Heavy rains that triggered flooding and a landslide in the central part of Italy have killed six people, the press service of the fire department of Tuscany region told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that two people have gone missing.

The four victims were members of one family, who failed to get out from a room on the ground floor where they lived when the flood started, according to the fire department.

Rescue services continue to provide assistance to those affected by torrential rain.

"The fifth victim was a man whose car was washed off the road by the stream of mud. Also, two people were heavily injured in this incident. The sixth person died in his house, hit by the landslide. The searches of two more people continue," the press service pointed out.

Filippo Nogarin, the mayor of the Tuscan city of Leghorn, said the city was "devastated" by the rain like never before.

The flooding also interrupted train service in parts of the Tuscan coast.