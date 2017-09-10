Google Analytics‎’ Iran ban not a big challenge

2017-09-10 23:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

A number of Iranian websites have recently announced that Google has canceled their Google Analytics‎ accounts.

It is not clear whether the ban is related to the US economic sanctions on Iran or not.

Google cut access for some Iranian users to some of its services, including Google Analytics and Google Developers in 2012 after economic sanctions were put by the United States on Iran. However, the IT giant made the services available again for Iranians in 2016 after the nuclear deal between Tehran and the six world powers came into force.

In response to a number of Iranian users who have lost their access to Google Analytics, the company’s support team has said their accounts have been cancelled due to a "Terms of Service violation."

Google has not yet responded to Trend’s request for comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, some experts believe that the Google decision will not expose serious challenges for Iranian users.

Iranian teams currently use various foreign and domestic analytics services, including Google Analytics, Fabric, Flurry, Localytics and Facebook analytics to track and report website traffic,‎ Saman Mahdevar, business intelligence team leader at Cafe Bazaar, a local Android app store, told Trend.

Mahdevar confirmed that Google has restricted access for some Iranian teams to its analytics‎ service.

Google Analytics is one of the best services tracking and reporting website traffic, he said, adding that however Iranian website and mobile app developers can use similar services.

Google’s recent restriction has not brought a big challenge for Iranian developers, Mahdevar underlined.