UK police arrest suspect in Birmingham church stabbing

UK police officers have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed another man in a church in Aston, the city of Birmingham, West Midlands Police said in a statement on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

A 46-year-old man was arrested after reports of a stabbing at the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church in Rocky Lane, Aston.

As a result of the knife attack, a 33-year-old man was injured and later taken to a hospital. He is in a stable condition as his injuries are not considered to be life threatening, according to the police statement.

"Early indications suggest that the offender and victim knew each other and that this was a targeted attack," the statement pointed out.

The church said on its Facebook page that three people were injured in the incident.

The police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.