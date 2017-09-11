UN ready to provide assistance to Mexico after devastating quake

The United Nations is ready to provide necessary assistance to Mexico affected by a powerful earthquake off the Pacific coast, UN Secretary-General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, Sputnik reported.

"The United Nations stands ready to provide support, should it be requested," the spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

He added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was saddened by death and destruction caused by the earthquake.

"The Secretary-General sends his condolences to the Government and people of Mexico. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He commends the authorities and emergency responders, who are sparing no efforts to assist people in need and restore essential services," the statement read.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 8.1 quake struck just before midnight on Thursday southwest from Pijijiapan in Mexico. It was described as the strongest quake to hit the country in a century.