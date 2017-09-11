Azerbaijan, Slovakia plan to create intergovernmental commission

2017-09-11 08:20 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Slovakia are planning to create an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation for a closer economic interaction, a source in the Azerbaijani government told Trend.

The two countries also intend to expand the legal framework.

Currently, work is underway on draft agreements on investment promotion, avoiding double taxation, cooperation in agrarian sector, education, tourism, as well as information and communication technologies.

Today, Azerbaijani-Slovakian contractual base includes about 10 documents.

Political consultations are held periodically between the two countries.