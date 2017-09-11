Big consignment of drugs confiscated in Turkey

2017-09-11 10:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Around 366 kilograms of drugs have been confiscated in Mersin port in Turkey’s southern Mersin province, the provincial police department said Sept. 11.

The drugs were found in one of the containers that were intended for shipment to Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region.

Earlier, as a result of a special operation carried out by the Turkish police, 280 kilograms of drugs worth $3 million were found and confiscated on one of the yachts in the Aegean Sea.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu