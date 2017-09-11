AZ EN RU TR
Azerbaijani currency rates for September 11

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for September 11 was set at 1.7009 manats and 2.0422 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals

Sept. 11, 2017

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7009

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0422

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.3686

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0987

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.883

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.5509

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4631

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1317

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1503

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0782

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2743

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2614

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2745

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6881

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2176

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0266

1 British pounds

1 GBP

2.2403

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0129

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0046

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.214

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7902

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4837

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.4004

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6527

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0051

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0247

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1128

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.405

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0961

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0961

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0964

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2194

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.021

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4815

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0296

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2664

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4536

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

1 SDR

2.4334

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.4987

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0567

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1931

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4867

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

1 UAH

0.0653

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5693

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.2324

Gold (1 ounce)

1 XAU

2,289.8366

Silver (1 ounce)

1 XAG

30.3832

Platinum (1 ounce)

1 XPT

30.3832

Palladium(1 ounce)

1 XPD

1,602.2478

