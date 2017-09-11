President Aliyev receives delegation led by secretary of Vietnam Communist Party (UPDATE)

2017-09-11 17:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 12:50)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC), Politburo member and Head of the CPVCC's Mass Mobilization Commission Truong Thi Mai.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed successful development of relations between the two countries, as well as between the New Azerbaijan Party and Communist Party of Vietnam.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his state visit to Vietnam that took place a few years ago and his meeting with the Vietnamese graduates of the Azerbaijani universities during the trip. The head of state described the meeting as very frank, saying the Vietnamese graduates were invited to visit Baku, the places where they lived and studied.

President Ilham Aliyev also hailed the importance of the former Vietnamese president`s visit to Azerbaijan. He emphasized the significance of strengthening ties at all other levels.

The head of state underlined the significance of developing economic relations and bilateral cooperation in international organizations, increasing the bilateral trade and cooperation in the field of education, and expanding historical and cultural ties.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Truong Thi Mai`s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.

Truong Thi Mai congratulated the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the great strides made over recent years. She noted that the two countries enjoy friendly relations.

Truong Thi Mai emphasized that the foundation of these relations was laid by leader of the people of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh and Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Saying this year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, Truong Thi Mai thanked the Azerbaijani government for supporting her country in different periods.

She noted that as part of her trip to Azerbaijan she visited the Heydar Aliyev Center.

"We have once again witnessed the role of the national leader in Azerbaijan's reaching this level as an independent state," she added

"Azerbaijan can consider Vietnam as a reliable partner in Southeast Asia," she said.

The sides exchanged views on a number of issues, including prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of investment making, energy, transport, and education.