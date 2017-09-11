Turkish Armed Forces eliminate over 50 PKK members

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces eliminated 57 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as part of an anti-PKK special operation, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said Sept. 11.

In special operations against various terrorist groups, 2,561 people suspected of having links with terrorists were detained in Turkey.

The message also said that last week, 1,285 special operations were carried out in Turkey against terrorist organizations.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

