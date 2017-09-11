First VP Mehriban Aliyeva views renovated nursery-kindergarten in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today viewed conditions created at the nursery-kindergarten No. 105 in Bakikhanov, Sabunchu District, Baku, after renovation.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva of the work done in the nursery-kindergarten.

The building was constructed in 1985. As IDPs settled in some part of the nursery-kindergarten it had only four groups with a total number of 60 children.

Under the “State Program for Socio-Economic Development of Baku and its Suburbs for 2011-2013”, approved by the Azerbaijani president, the IDP families living here were relocated to a new residential area in Mehdiabad settlement and the nursery-kindergarten underwent renovation.

Now, the 230-seat kindergarten features 12 groups.

All the rooms were supplied with the necessary equipment and ventilation system.

Landscaping work was done in the area of the nursery-kindergarten and attractions were installed in its yard.