S. Korean companies interested in co-op with Azerbaijan in maritime navigation

2017-09-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

South Korean companies are interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in maritime navigation, Kwon Dong-seok, South Korean ambassador’s deputy, told reporters in Baku Sept. 11.

Cooperation in this area will be discussed during the forthcoming visit of a delegation of representatives of 10 major South Korean companies to Baku in September, he added.

Great attention is being paid to this area in Azerbaijan, the country is acquiring ships in large quantities, he noted.

A trade mission of the Embassy of South Korea in Azerbaijan is currently preparing a visit of representatives of Korean companies, specialized in the shipbuilding sector, to Baku, the diplomat noted.

Negotiations will take place within the Azerbaijani-Korean business meeting, to be held Sept. 13 in Baku.

Representatives of such companies as Yelim Paint Spray, Mattron Corporation, Dongsan Valve, Jin Gu Engineering, Kwangwoon, Keonsae High Pressure, Daedong Marine Tech, MSTech and others will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the negotiations.

According to the diplomat, Korean companies also show interest in industrial parks.

Today, more than 10 major Korean companies operate in Azerbaijan, the diplomat said.