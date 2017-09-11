Ilham Aliyev views overhauled school in Baku’s Sabayil District (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today viewed conditions created at the secondary school No. 239 in Badamdar, Sabayil District, Baku, after a major overhaul.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state of the reconstruction work.

The first block of the school was constructed in 1960, while the second one in 2007.

The school has 53 classrooms, two computer rooms, physics, chemistry, biology laboratories, a gym and a conference hall, a military room and a library. The school also features "Healthy Education" and medical rooms. All the classrooms have necessary equipment and teaching aids. The school has a total enrollment of 1,180 pupils.

Extensive landscaping work was done and green areas were created in the yard of the school.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the school and wished its staff success.