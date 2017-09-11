Israeli Foreign Ministry welcomes decision to pardon Lapshin

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

Israeli Foreign Ministry welcomes the Azerbaijani authorities’ decision to pardon blogger Alexander Lapshin and will contribute to his early arrival in the Jewish state, RIA Novosti quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon as saying Sept. 11.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is satisfied with the pardon granted to Lapshin by the Azerbaijani president. We will be happy to see him in Israel as soon as possible and contribute to his return,” Nahshon said.

He reminded that Israeli diplomats supported Lapshin throughout the time of his detention.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today signed an order to pardon Alexander Lapshin, according to which the blogger is to be released.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories. Lapshin was accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7. On July 20, Lapshin was sentenced to three years in prison by the Baku Grave Crimes Court.