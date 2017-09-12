Payment of claims by Azerbaijani insurance companies up by 21%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Insurance companies of Azerbaijan collected 322.83 million manats in premiums in January-July 2017 that is by 0.8 percent less than in the same period of 2016, according to a report of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

Payment of claims by the country’s insurance companies totaled 144.01 million manats in the period that is by 21 percent more than in the same period of 2016.

Premiums on voluntary insurance rose by 6.9 percent – up to 223.46 million manats, while payment of claims increased by 29 percent – up to 113.32 million manats.

The Azerbaijani companies’ premiums on compulsory insurance decreased by 14.5 percent and amounted to almost 82.36 million manats, while payment of claims decreased by 1.6 percent – down to 30.69 million manats.

Currently, 22 insurance companies operate in Azerbaijan.

($1 =1.7009 manats on Sept.12)