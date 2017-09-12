Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 134 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, using machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 12.

The Azerbaijani positions located in Kohneqishlag (Agstafa district), Kemerli, Gaymagli (Gazakh district), Agdam, Kohanebi Mundjuglu (Tovuz district), as well as nameless heights of the Gedabek district were shelled from Armenian positions in nameless heights of the Noemberyan district, Berkaber, Parakvar (Idjevan district), Chinari, Aygedzor (Berd district) and nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani side was also shelled from occupied villages of Geiarkh, Chilaburt (Terter district), Shikhlar, Bash Karvend, Javakhirli, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Merzili (Agdam district), Kuropatkino village (Khodjavend district), Ashagi Veyselli, Gobu Dilagarda, Karvend, Garaxanbeyli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Goradiz (Fuzuli district), Nuzgar, Mehdili (Jabrayil district), from the nameless heights of the Goygol, Geranboy, Terter, Agdam, Khojavend districts.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.