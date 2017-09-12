Russia, Turkey negotiating loan for purchase of S-400 system

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Russia and Turkey are negotiating terms of a loan for the purchase of S-400 Triumph air defense system, Turkish media outlets quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Sept. 12.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally interested in the supply of S-400 Triumph system to Turkey, Erdogan said, adding that Turkey has every right to ensure its own safety.

It was earlier reported that Turkey would buy two S-400 Triumph systems for $2.5 billion.

Vladimir Putin had said Moscow was ready to sell Ankara the S-400 Triumph system, but the issue of localization of the production in Turkey would depend on the readiness of the country’s industry.

Later, on July 25, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the two countries have already signed an agreement on the purchase of the S-400 Triumph system.

