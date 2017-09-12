Azerbaijani currency rates for September 12 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Sept. 12 was set at 1.7009 manats and 2.0335 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.