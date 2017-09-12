AZ EN RU TR
Azerbaijani currency rates for September 12 (UPDATE)

2017-09-12 11:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted at 09:37)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Sept. 12 was set at 1.7009 manats and 2.0335 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals

Sept. 12, 2017

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7009

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0335

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.3627

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0993

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.882

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.5482

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4631

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1311

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1505

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0779

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2731

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2599

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2734

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6882

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2177

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0266

1 British pounds

1 GBP

2.2412

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0129

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0046

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.2122

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7781

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4826

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.4038

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6499

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.005

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0247

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1128

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4044

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0961

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0962

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0964

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2168

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.021

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4791

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0297

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2635

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4536

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

1 SDR

2.4255

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.4984

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0566

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1931

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4867

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

1 UAH

0.0653

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5552

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.2294

Gold (1 ounce)

1 XAU

2269.3408

Silver (1 ounce)

1 XAG

30.0889

Platinum (1 ounce)

1 XPT

1690.6946

Palladium(1 ounce)

1 XPD

1592.0424

